Former Tioga DC Bryant Bell hired as new Pineville head football coach

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - On Thursday Jan. 14, Pineville announced former Tioga defensive coordinator Bryant Bell as the new head football coach for the Rebels.

“I’m ready to get going with this new challenge,” Bell said. “Being an Indian for six years and being a Rebel in a matter of a couple of days is a whirlwind right now, but I’m looking forward to settling in and getting this program going to get the potential that it can.”

Bell spent the early portion of his career as the assistant coach at Pineville between 2011 and 2013.

Recently, Bell spent the last six seasons with the Indians. During his time in Ball, the Indians were back to back Class 3-4A District Champions and made their first appearance in the Class 4A Quarterfinals since 1979.

“My time at Tioga was a time well spent,” Bell said. “I’m grateful for the opportunities working alongside Kevin Cook gave me.”

The former defensive coordinator also served as an assistant coach alongside Tioga High Head football coach Kevin Cook at Bunkie High School in 2014. He’ll now serve as the fourth head coach for the Rebels in the last three years.

