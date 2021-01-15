How will the 5th Congressional District race look for the special election?

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - U.S. Congressman-elect Luke Letlow passed away after complications with COVID-19 on Dec. 29, just days before he was set to be sworn into office for the 5th Congressional District.

Letlow, who served as Chief of Staff for former Congressman Ralph Abraham, was set to replace Congressman Abraham before his passing. Gov. John Bel Edwards has called for a special election on March 20 to fill the seat.

Julia Letlow, the wife of the late Luke Letlow, announced on KWCL-FM radio on Jan. 14 that she would be running for the 5th Congressional District spot in the special election.

“While Luke paved the way and his life was cut short way too soon, I can’t think of any other way to honor his legacy than taking our dreams and our vision forward and carrying that torch to Washington D.C.,” said Julia Letlow.

Several Republicans were waiting to see if Julia Letlow would run for the seat before committing to the race. Republican State Sen. Stewart Cathey, State Reps. Michael Echols and Mike Johnson along with Ouachita Parish Police Juror Scotty Robinson said they would not be running for the seat in honor of Luke Letlow.

Democrat “Candy” Christophe and Republican Allen Guillory Sr. both ran for the 5th Congressional District seat back during the primary election on Nov. 3 and have announced that they will be running for the spot in the special election.

Guillory Sr. only earned 7% of the vote during the election while Christophe finished third and missed the Dec. 5 runoff election against Luke Letlow by less than 500 votes.

During the runoff election, Republican State Rep. Lance Harris lost to Luke Letlow by only receiving 38% of the votes. Harris has not announced yet if he attends to run for the 5th Congressional District during the special election.

Qualifying for the election will begin on Jan. 20.

