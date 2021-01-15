Advertisement

Lady Warriors soccer boasts one of best records in state

The Grace Christian Lady Warriors soccer team is one of the best in the state.
The Grace Christian Lady Warriors soccer team is one of the best in the state.(Source: Grace Warriors Soccer/Facebook)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Grace Christian Lady Warriors soccer team is one of the best in the state. In the Division IV power ratings, they are second in the state while boasting a 10-2.

Friday, January 15, the Lady Warriors will be on the road against Delta Charter but will be at home on Monday, January 18 against St. Frederick. Game time for both games is set for 5:30.

