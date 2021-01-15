Advertisement

Lafayette man arrested in connection with incident at U.S. Capitol

Trump supporters stand on top of a police vehicle, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in...
Trump supporters stand on top of a police vehicle, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington.(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Authorities say they have arrested a Louisiana man for participating in last week’s incident at the U.S. Capitol.

Fifty-year-old Vaughn A. Gordon, of Lafayette, made an initial appearance Thursday via videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Patrick Hanna in Lafayette.

He faces two charges, including one count of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Louisiana announced the arrest via Twitter.

Gordon told The Advocate that he was able to wander the building for nearly two hours, adding he remained peaceful and didn’t vandalize anything.

