Locals share vaccine distribution concerns

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We know it’s tough out there right now trying to get a vaccine. If you’ve tried since they became available, you’re not alone.

People who are under 70-years-old and those with compromised immune systems do not fall into the top vaccine priority tiers. Some people have been trying for weeks now to sign up.

Alexandria resident David Frick, 42, has multiple sclerosis and questioned why people like him were not included in the top tier groups.

“We need it too,” Frick said. “I agree that medical workers, they work day and night, days on end and the elderly. I know they need it first and foremost, but it just seems weird that we weren’t considered.”

According to Frick, his multiple sclerosis weakens his immune system.

“Multiple sclerosis all it really is are scars on my brain and your immune system is constantly trying to fix it. Momma always said God doesn’t give you more than you can handle. It’s really being tested,” Frick said.

He’s concerned people with compromised immune systems were not included in the top tier priority vaccination groups.

“It just got to me that we weren’t in that number,” Frick said.

Frick isn’t set on getting vaccinated yet.

“I want to know more about it before I make up my mind,” Frick said.

As people try to make vaccine appointments, many are finding that they can’t get the vaccine. Since January 4, Alexandria resident Monica Jones’ father was unable to get a vaccine appointment.

“Almost always I’d just get a recording that tells me there are no available sites,” Jones said.

Jones and her husband Robert don’t fall into the top tier groups either, but Monica’s dad Marvin Juneau does.

“He’s 89-years-old. He’s very active and alert,” Jones said.

That’s why Monica had been checking vaccine site availability daily with Robert at her side.

“It was very frustrating to see her not be able to get what he needed,” Robert said.

Still, Monica didn’t give up.

“I started once again going down the lists going to every website with no success...again very discouraging,” she said.

Their daughter stepped in, calling pharmacies near where she lives in Monroe.

“They asked if I could bring my dad that same day, be there at 4:10 in the afternoon and they had a vaccine for him. I was stunned but I was elated,” she said.

According to Monica, the vaccination went well.

“He is relieved. He was very anxious as well,” Jones said.

Robert agreed.

“When my wife said can we go two hours away from here to get my father a vaccine without hesitation I said yeah I’ll drive no problem,” Robert said.

Frick said he will continue researching the vaccines.

“I want to be considered to be one of the people that needs the vaccine if we even take it. I still want to be offered the opportunity,” Frick said.

Marvin Juneau was given the Moderna vaccine.

“I’m happy that he’s vaccinated,” Robert said.

Dr. David Holcombe with the Office of Public Health said as soon as more vaccines arrive for distribution at the Rapides Parish Coliseum, he’ll let us know and we’ll tell you.

