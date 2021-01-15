Advertisement

LSU junior S Todd Harris Jr. announces his return for another season

LSU safety Todd Harris Jr. (4) makes a tackle during a game against the Florida Gators at Ben...
LSU safety Todd Harris Jr. (4) makes a tackle during a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on December 12, 2020, in Gainesville, Florida(KALB Sports)
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU junior safety Todd Harris Jr. announced on social media that he will be back playing in Tiger Stadium in 2021.

Harris posted a video on Instagram with the message, “Unfinished business, let’s WORK.”

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder is from Maringouin, La. but graduated from Plaquemine High.

Harris played in all 10 games for the Tigers in 2020. He had a total of 30 tackles, two interceptions, and one forced fumble. He had a career-high seven tackles against Auburn.

He missed most of the 2019 season with an injury.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Letlow
Julia Letlow announces run for 5th Congressional District
EPSO is releasing this photo of a person of interest involved in a robbery/battery investigation.
EPSO looking for person of interest
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy
La. Senators will be next to voice opinions on impeachment
Louisiana senators stay silent as House approves impeachment
File photo of rainbow trout.
Rainbow trout now stocked at Forts Randolph and Buhlow State Historic Site

Latest News

Ethan Christman
Tioga’s Christman commits to Louisiana College
ASH tight end Shield Taylor
ASH’s Shield Taylor makes Max Preps All-Louisiana First Team
Jr. C Galen Smith, Jr. attacking the rim for a bucket vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor on Thursday night.
Wildcats Rally Again but Fall Short at UMHB
LSU head coach Nikki Fargas during a game at the PMAC on January 14, 2021, in Baton Rouge,...
LSU upsets previously unbeaten No. 7 Texas A&M in OT