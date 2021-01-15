LSU junior S Todd Harris Jr. announces his return for another season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU junior safety Todd Harris Jr. announced on social media that he will be back playing in Tiger Stadium in 2021.

Harris posted a video on Instagram with the message, “Unfinished business, let’s WORK.”

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder is from Maringouin, La. but graduated from Plaquemine High.

Harris played in all 10 games for the Tigers in 2020. He had a total of 30 tackles, two interceptions, and one forced fumble. He had a career-high seven tackles against Auburn.

He missed most of the 2019 season with an injury.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.