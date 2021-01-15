Advertisement

LSU upsets previously unbeaten No. 7 Texas A&M in OT

LSU head coach Nikki Fargas during a game at the PMAC on January 14, 2021, in Baton Rouge,...
LSU head coach Nikki Fargas during a game at the PMAC on January 14, 2021, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.((Source: MG Miller/MG Miller / LSU Athletics))
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team saw its big lead totally evaporate by the fourth quarter against Texas A&M but the Lady Tigers were able to force overtime and get the victory over the Lady Aggies.

LSU (5-6, 3-2 SEC) upset No. 7 Texas A&M (12-1, 3-1 SEC), 65-61, in overtime.

Tiara Young led the Lady Tigers in scoring with a career-high 20 points. She was 9-of-15 (60%) from the field. Khayla Pointer added 17 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Faustine Aifuwa had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

N’dea Jones led the Lady Aggies with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

LSU led by as many as 17 points in the second quarter and had a 10-point lead at halftime. Texas A&M fought back and retook the lead with less than 1:00 left in regulation. LSU was able to tie it to force overtime and scored the first six points of the extra frame.

LSU shot 48% from the field and 38% on 3-pointers. Texas A&M made 40% of its field goals and 40% of its attempts from beyond the arc. The Lady Tigers outrebounded the Lady Aggies, 40-31.

The game represented the 10th Annual We Back Pat game to celebrate legendary coach Pat Summitt.

