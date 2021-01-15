Advertisement

McBryde finishes with hat-trick against Bolton

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville’s Kaitlyn McBryde has played soccer since the age of three and after 15 years her hard work is paying off.

“It feels really great,” McBryde said. “I can’t believe this. It’s really nice.”

Last year, Kaitlyn suffered a concussion, which sidelined her for two weeks. Her injury cut out games from her last season playing the game she loves.

“For her to have overcome that injury from last year and for her to get better this year, it was a big accomplishment for her,” Pineville head soccer coach Sarah Stevens said.

Over time, Kaitlyn has shown herself as a leader. Whether it’s scoring a goal or just keeping the team loose, she’s all about the bettering of her team.

“I like to make sure everyone feels included,” McBryde said. “I’m like that outside of soccer. I like to make sure everyone feels like they’re at home.”

Kaitlyn’s also proved her dominance on the field. Last week against Bolton, she finished with a hat trick, three goals to help her team win.

“It felt really good,” McBryde said. “It’s just really nice to have it done my senior year and finishing it out with a bang.”

“It’s really exciting to watch that happen for any of your players,” Stevens said. “Anytime that they have a major accomplishment we’re excited, especially for Kaitlyn.”

For her hat trick against Bolton, Kaitlyn McBryde is this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week.

