Northwestern State postpones Spring 2021 events

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Northwestern State University has postponed several events planned for Spring 2021 in ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“With the recent extension of the modified Phase Two order to slow the spread of Covid-19 in Louisiana, we continue to take precautions at the university in the best interest of the health and safety of the NSU community. In doing so we must, unfortunately, postpone several events planned for the spring 2021 semester,” said NSU President Dr. Chris Maggio.

Flavor of Louisiana and Golden Jubilee Celebrations for the classes of 1970 and 1971 will be rescheduled. Other events will take place in conjunction with Homecoming festivities. The Long Purple Line luncheon and induction ceremony for the class of 2020 will take place Oct. 22 and the N-Club Hall of Fame induction program for the class of 2020 will take place Oct. 23. The Greek Centennial Celebration has been reset for Oct. 22-24 with nominations for the 100 for 100 open through May 31.

“Last fall, our staff optimistically set dates for Spring 2021 events in the hopes we would be able to welcome our supporters to campus and celebrate several popular traditions,” Maggio said. “Logistics for large events take months of planning and because of the uncertainty of where we may be as a state and nation, we made the proactive decision to postpone those events.”

Although some printed materials, including a forthcoming edition of Alumni Columns magazine, feature invitations to Spring 2021 events, Maggio advised readers that plans have changed since those materials were submitted for publication.

“Information that was prepared this past December is already in circulation,” Maggio said. “We had hoped to move forward with spring programs, but feel the safest course is to postpone gatherings until the spread of COVID-19 is no longer a dangerous public threat.”

Alumni and friends will receive communication as events are rescheduled.

“Decisions that affect the health and safety of the NSU community are not made lightly and we appreciate the patience and understanding of our supporters as we continue to navigate through uncertain times,” Maggio said.

Up-to-date information will be posted at www.nsula.edu and on the university’s social media channels as it becomes available.

