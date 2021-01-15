Advertisement

Northwestern State postpones Spring 2021 events

FILE: Student on NSU's campus wearing a mask.
FILE: Student on NSU's campus wearing a mask.(NSU)
By NSU
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Northwestern State University has postponed several events planned for Spring 2021 in ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“With the recent extension of the modified Phase Two order to slow the spread of Covid-19 in Louisiana, we continue to take precautions at the university in the best interest of the health and safety of the NSU community.  In doing so we must, unfortunately, postpone several events planned for the spring 2021 semester,” said NSU President Dr. Chris Maggio.

Flavor of Louisiana and Golden Jubilee Celebrations for the classes of 1970 and 1971 will be rescheduled.  Other events will take place in conjunction with Homecoming festivities. The Long Purple Line luncheon and induction ceremony for the class of 2020 will take place Oct. 22 and the N-Club Hall of Fame induction program for the class of 2020 will take place Oct. 23. The Greek Centennial Celebration has been reset for Oct. 22-24 with nominations for the 100 for 100 open through May 31.

“Last fall, our staff optimistically set dates for Spring 2021 events in the hopes we would be able to welcome our supporters to campus and celebrate several popular traditions,” Maggio said.  “Logistics for large events take months of planning and because of the uncertainty of where we may be as a state and nation, we made the proactive decision to postpone those events.”

Although some printed materials, including a forthcoming edition of Alumni Columns magazine, feature invitations to Spring 2021 events, Maggio advised readers that plans have changed since those materials were submitted for publication.

“Information that was prepared this past December is already in circulation,” Maggio said. “We had hoped to move forward with spring programs, but feel the safest course is to postpone gatherings until the spread of COVID-19 is no longer a dangerous public threat.”

Alumni and friends will receive communication as events are rescheduled.

“Decisions that affect the health and safety of the NSU community are not made lightly and we appreciate the patience and understanding of our supporters as we continue to navigate through uncertain times,” Maggio said.

Up-to-date information will be posted at www.nsula.edu and on the university’s social media channels as it becomes available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 NSU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Letlow
Julia Letlow announces run for 5th Congressional District
Alexandria International Airport
American Airlines and AEX announce new air service to CLT
EPSO is releasing this photo of a person of interest involved in a robbery/battery investigation.
EPSO looking for person of interest
Johnathan Rhodes
Bench warrant issued after suspect in 2020 battery of officer at hospital doesn’t show
COVID-19 vaccine
State denies Central Louisiana’s Office of Public Health its request for 3,000 vaccines next week

Latest News

Theatre Louisiana College (TLC) and the Louisiana College Department of Music will present the...
TLC’s production of “The Wiz” to open Jan. 22 following long COVID delay
The Texas Capitol and the Capitol grounds will be closed from Saturday through next Wednesday...
Texas Capitol and Capitol grounds closed amid threat of armed protest
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Biden plan would more than double minimum wage in Louisiana
Louisiana State Police makes history with 3 African-American employees in leadership positions.
Louisiana State Police makes history with 3 African-American employees in leadership positions