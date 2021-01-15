Advertisement

Pelosi announces Louisiana native to lead security review of U.S. Capitol incidents

Lt. Gen. Russel Honore
Lt. Gen. Russel Honore(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré is being tapped to lead a security review of the U.S. Capitol in the wake of last week’s riots.

Pelosi said during a news conference Friday that the whole Capitol complex must be subjected “to scrutiny in light of what happened” and the fact that President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration will be held there next week.

Honoré is perhaps best known for overseeing humanitarian aid efforts in Louisiana following Hurricane Katrina.

You can read Pelosi’s full statement below:

“I want to express gratitude to our Capitol police, to the national guard who are present here, to protect our democracy,” Pelosi said. “They have shown great courage, I’m very proud of them. And I was honored to be able to extend gratitude to them in person, on behalf of the Congress. We must subject this, this whole complex though, to scrutiny in light of what happened and the fact that the inauguration is coming. To that end, I have asked retired Lieutenant General, Russell Honore, to lead an immediate review of security infrastructure inter-agency processes and command and control. The general is a respected leader with experiences, experience dealing with crisis.”

