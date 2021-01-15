RoyOMartin-Plywood to hold hiring event in Winnfield on Jan 21

ALEXANDRIA, La. (RoyOMartin) - RoyOMartin’s plywood-manufacturing plant in Chopin, Louisiana, will hold a special, COVID-compliant drive-through hiring event for production team members on Thursday, January 21, in the parking lot of Central Louisiana Technical Community College’s Huey P. Long Campus in Winnfield (5960 Highway 167 North).

Jobseekers may drive through anytime between 4 and 7 p.m. Company representatives will be on hand to collect resumes and provide details about upcoming interviews.

This career fair is for potential production team members. Upon hire, all positions will be located at RoyOMartin-Plywood in Chopin. The starting pay for production team members at RoyOMartin-Plywood is $14.50 an hour, with the potential to earn up to $22.50 an hour through on-the-job training.

For more information about the RoyOMartin-Plywood hiring event, look for “Upcoming Hiring Events” on the Careers page at royomartin.com or call Mark Rills, human resources manager, at 800-299-5174.

