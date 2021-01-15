Advertisement

SAFE CENTRAL: How child traffickers use social media; LSP urges parents to monitor their kids online

By Javonti Thomas
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - January is human trafficking awareness month. The Children’s Advocacy Network, a local agency that advocates for children, has found the majority of trafficking cases in Central Louisiana involves social media.

In 2019, juveniles were 58.6 percent of human trafficking victims reported through Louisiana’s social services agency.

Louisiana State Police said social media platforms are used by traffickers, and parents should take steps to ensure their safety.

“In the old days, we always told our children to never talk to strangers,” Casey Wallace with Louisiana’s State Police Public Affairs Section said. “Now since we’re going online, do our children know who the strangers are?”

Wallace said that is an important question parents need to be able to answer to keep their children safe.

“The predators out there, the human traffickers out there are online with our children. They’re online with us,” he said.

A trafficker sending your child a simple friend request could give them access to their personal information. Furthermore, it could begin the grooming process.

“The traffickers are reaching out to our children and they’re grooming them to get exposed or to provide illicit behaviors or illicit acts,” he said.

Wallace urges parents to become proactive with their child’s social media activity.

Some things parents can do is discuss internet safety with your child, develop an online safety plan, talk to you kids about oversharing or adjusting their privacy settings.

“You just have to be mindful of what apps are they using,” Wallace said. “Do you have access to those apps? Do you have access to who they’re talking to online? As a parent, guardian, or caregiver, we really have to monitor what they’re doing online.”

