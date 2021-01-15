Advertisement

State denies Central Louisiana’s Office of Public Health its request for 3,000 vaccines next week

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(KALB)
By Steven Maxwell
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Central Louisiana’s Office of Public Health (Region 6) said the state denied its request for 3,000 vaccines to give out next week.

The plan was to have 2,000 vaccines at the Rapides Parish Coliseum and allocate the rest around the region. They were only approved for 100 vaccines in Catahoula Parish because there were no other vaccine providers in that area.

They will have to make another request on Tuesday and wait until the end of next week to hopefully hand out vaccines the following week.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

