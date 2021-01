BALL, La. (KALB) - Tioga wide receiver Ethan Christman announced via Twitter that he is verbally committed to play college football at Louisiana College.

Blessed to receive an offer from Louisiana College! I am 100% committed! I like to thank @drewmaddox8 and @LC_ftball pic.twitter.com/IEjcvYKICJ — Ethan Christman (@Christman_Ethan) January 15, 2021

The senior receiver finished the 2020 season with 37 receptions for 564 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.