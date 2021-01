MOREAUVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Mustang boys’ basketball team beat the Avoyelles Mustangs, 67-49.

This is head coach Travis Broussard’s 500th career win.

Click the video for the highlights from the game.

CLICK HERE for other scores.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.