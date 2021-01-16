Advertisement

Facebook institutes new restrictions ahead of inauguration

(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(CNN) - Facebook says it’s monitoring for signs of impending violence and instituting new policies ahead of inauguration day.

The company says repeat offenders won’t be able to stream live video through Wednesday. They also won’t be able to create groups, events, or pages.

In a statement Friday, Facebook also says it’s banning new events tied to the U.S. or state capitols. It’s reviewing existing inauguration events and removing those that violate its policies.

Instagram and Facebook already have taken down content that contains the phrase “Stop the Steal.”

