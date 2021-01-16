High school scores from around Central Louisiana
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Here is a list of final scores from winter sports from around Central Louisiana.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
- Pineville 47, West Monroe 40
- Avoyelles Charter 61, Monterey 23
- Fairview 77, Anacoco 32
- Avoyelles 58, Rapides 36
- Grant 48, Buckeye 35
- Leesville 55, DeRidder 32
- Glenmora 52, University Academy 45
- Caldwell Parish 46, Marksville 31
- Peabody 39, Tioga 26
- Hicks 76, Evans 42
- Menard 45, Bunkie 35
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
- Montgomery 53, Logansport 52
- Winnfield 77, Jena 49
- Anacoco 63, Fairview 48
- Peabody 73, Tioga 31
- West Monroe 63 Pineville 24
- Rapides 67, Avoyelles 49
- Menard 79, Bunkie 34
- Hicks 55, East Beauregard 38
- Pleasant Hill 57, Hornbeck 51
- Buckeye 45, Grant 24
GIRLS’ SOCCER
- Loyola 2, ASH 0
- Grace Christian 4, Delta Charter 1
BOYS’ SOCCER
- Grace Christian 3, Delta Charter 1
- ASH 4, Loyola 2
