High school scores from around Central Louisiana

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Here is a list of final scores from winter sports from around Central Louisiana.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Pineville 47, West Monroe 40

Avoyelles Charter 61, Monterey 23

Fairview 77, Anacoco 32

Avoyelles 58, Rapides 36

Grant 48, Buckeye 35

Leesville 55, DeRidder 32

Glenmora 52, University Academy 45

Caldwell Parish 46, Marksville 31

Peabody 39, Tioga 26

Hicks 76, Evans 42

Menard 45, Bunkie 35

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Montgomery 53, Logansport 52

Winnfield 77, Jena 49

Anacoco 63, Fairview 48

Peabody 73, Tioga 31

West Monroe 63 Pineville 24

Rapides 67, Avoyelles 49

West Monroe 63, Pineville 24

Menard 79, Bunkie 34

Hicks 55, East Beauregard 38

Pleasant Hill 57, Hornbeck 51

Buckeye 45, Grant 24

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Loyola 2, ASH 0

Grace Christian 4, Delta Charter 1

BOYS’ SOCCER

Grace Christian 3, Delta Charter 1

ASH 4, Loyola 2

Click here to report a score.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.