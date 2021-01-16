Advertisement

High school scores from around Central Louisiana

Here is a list of final scores from winter sports from around Central Louisiana.
Here is a list of final scores from winter sports from around Central Louisiana.
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Here is a list of final scores from winter sports from around Central Louisiana.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

  • Pineville 47, West Monroe 40
  • Avoyelles Charter 61, Monterey 23
  • Fairview 77, Anacoco 32
  • Avoyelles 58, Rapides 36
  • Grant 48, Buckeye 35
  • Leesville 55, DeRidder 32
  • Glenmora 52, University Academy 45
  • Caldwell Parish 46, Marksville 31
  • Peabody 39, Tioga 26
  • Hicks 76, Evans 42
  • Menard 45, Bunkie 35

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

  • Montgomery 53, Logansport 52
  • Winnfield 77, Jena 49
  • Anacoco 63, Fairview 48
  • Peabody 73, Tioga 31
  • West Monroe 63 Pineville 24
  • Rapides 67, Avoyelles 49
  • West Monroe 63, Pineville 24
  • Menard 79, Bunkie 34
  • Hicks 55, East Beauregard 38
  • Pleasant Hill 57, Hornbeck 51
  • Buckeye 45, Grant 24

GIRLS’ SOCCER

BOYS’ SOCCER

  • Grace Christian 3, Delta Charter 1
  • ASH 4, Loyola 2

