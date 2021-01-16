Advertisement

Many’s Terrence Williams commits to Ragin’ Cajuns

Running back Terrence Williams picked up his seventh offer from the Lamar Cardinals. (Source:...
Running back Terrence Williams picked up his seventh offer from the Lamar Cardinals. (Source: Twitter)(KALB)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANY, La. (KALB) - Many senior running back Terrence Williams announced his commitment to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Saturday, Jan. 16.

The six-foot-one, 225 pounder had offers from 15 schools including Northwestern State.

In his career, Williams carried the ball 639 times, for 4,921 yards, and scored 90 touchdowns.

This comes just one month after the Tigers hoisted the Class 2A State Championship.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biden plan would more than double minimum wage in Louisiana
Alexandria International Airport
American Airlines and AEX announce new air service to CLT
Johnathan Rhodes
Bench warrant issued after suspect in 2020 battery of officer at hospital doesn’t show
COVID-19 vaccine
State denies Central Louisiana’s Office of Public Health its request for 3,000 vaccines next week
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table

Latest News

The ASH Lady Trojans soccer team fell to the Loyola Lady Flyers, 2-0.
Lady Trojans drop to Loyola, 2-0
The Rapides Mustang boys’ basketball team beat the Avoyelles Mustangs, 67-49.
Broussard gets 500th career win against Avoyelles
In a doubleheader between Anacoco and Fairview, the boys and girls split the two games.
Lady Panthers beat Anacoco; Indians outlast Panthers
Here is a list of final scores from winter sports from around Central Louisiana.
High school scores from around Central Louisiana