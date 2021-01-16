Many’s Terrence Williams commits to Ragin’ Cajuns

MANY, La. (KALB) - Many senior running back Terrence Williams announced his commitment to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Saturday, Jan. 16.

The six-foot-one, 225 pounder had offers from 15 schools including Northwestern State.

In his career, Williams carried the ball 639 times, for 4,921 yards, and scored 90 touchdowns.

This comes just one month after the Tigers hoisted the Class 2A State Championship.

