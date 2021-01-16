RPSB voting on Balanced Calendar Schedule in February

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The final Balanced Calendar community meeting was held on Thursday, January 14th.

After the school board introduced the idea in November of 2020, they began holding community meetings at area schools. The meetings were held to get input from the community before making a final decision. A survey has also been on the school board website since then as another way to get input.

Information on the Balanced Calendar can still be viewed on the Rapides Parish School Board website. Superintendent Jeff Powell says that they’ll be adding another survey to the website on Tuesday, January 19th.

The school board will vote on whether to adopt the calendar or keep things the same at the February board meeting. That meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, February 2nd.

RELATED: RPSB considering switching to a Balanced Calendar

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.