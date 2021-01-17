City-wide prayer event to stop the violence in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - There are at least four unsolved murders in the City of Alexandria, and two of those homicides took place only two-weeks into the new year. Residents say they are tired, and they want gun violence to end once and for all.

Saturday morning, residents fought back with their heads bowed and eyes closed, hosting a city-wide prayer event in the parking lot of True Vine Missionary Baptist Church. The focus of the event, ending gun violence amongst the youth.

“It’s happening across the nation,” Dennis Stewart, the principal at Alexandria Middle Magnet School, said. “Until we get to a point where we acknowledge that we have a problem, it’s going to continue.”

“[I pray] they put guns down and pick up love,” Rev. Clifford Person Jr., the pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, said while praying. “Come into our communities and build our young men and our girls up to know that death is a long time.”

Crime stoppers ask for anyone with information about the four unsolved murders to call them at 318-443-7867.

