Advertisement

Man arrested with handgun, ammo at DC checkpoint

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police have arrested a man with a handgun and 500 rounds of ammunition at a checkpoint in Washington set up ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Wesley Allen Beeler of Front Royal, Virginia, was charged with carrying a pistol without a license after being stopped at the checkpoint near the U.S. Capitol on Friday.

Court documents say Beeler approached the checkpoint but did not have a valid credential for that area. An officer noticed he had “firearms-related stickers” on his vehicle and asked him if he had any weapons inside.

The papers say Beeler told the officers he had a handgun under the armrest and police detained him at the scene. They searched his car and found a high-capacity magazine in the 9mm handgun, along with more than 500 rounds of ammunition in the vehicle. Authorities said he didn’t have a license to carry the gun in Washington.

His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biden plan would more than double minimum wage in Louisiana
Alexandria International Airport
American Airlines and AEX announce new air service to CLT
Johnathan Rhodes
Bench warrant issued after suspect in 2020 battery of officer at hospital doesn’t show
COVID-19 vaccine
State denies Central Louisiana’s Office of Public Health its request for 3,000 vaccines next week
Digital image of the Coronavirus.
State Health Department confirms first case of U.K. COVID variant in Louisiana

Latest News

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
Far-right personality ‘Baked Alaska’ arrested in Capitol riot probe
Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
Winning numbers drawn for $640 million Powerball
President-elect Joe Biden listens during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16,...
Biden outlines ‘Day One’ agenda of executive actions
The Stop the Violence Alexandria Chapter is holding a news conference on Monday January 18 to...
Stop the Violence, Alexandria chapter news conference preview
"[I pray] they put guns down and pick up love," Rev. Clifford Person Jr., the pastor of New...
City-wide prayer event to stop the violence in Alexandria