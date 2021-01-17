New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - Here is the final list of inactive players for the New Orleans Saints in their playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New Orleans Saints inactive players:

QB Taysom Hill

﻿RB Latavius Murray

﻿CB Patrick Robinson﻿

CB Ken Crawley﻿

WR Juwan Johnson﻿

DL Malcolm Roach

﻿OL Derrick Kelly

Tampa Bay Buccaneers inactive players:

QB Ryan Griffin

WR Justin Watson

RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn

S Javon Hagan

G Earl Watford

TE Antony Auclair

DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

