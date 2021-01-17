New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Taysom Hill and Latavius Murray are OUT
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - Here is the final list of inactive players for the New Orleans Saints in their playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
New Orleans Saints inactive players:
QB Taysom Hill
RB Latavius Murray
CB Patrick Robinson
CB Ken Crawley
WR Juwan Johnson
OL Derrick Kelly
Tampa Bay Buccaneers inactive players:
QB Ryan Griffin
WR Justin Watson
RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn
S Javon Hagan
G Earl Watford
TE Antony Auclair
DL Jeremiah Ledbetter
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.