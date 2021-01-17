Advertisement

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Taysom Hill and Latavius Murray are OUT
Here is the final list of inactive players for the New Orleans Saints in their playoff game...
Here is the final list of inactive players for the New Orleans Saints in their playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.(WAFB)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - Here is the final list of inactive players for the New Orleans Saints in their playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New Orleans Saints inactive players:

QB Taysom Hill

﻿RB Latavius Murray

﻿CB Patrick Robinson﻿

CB Ken Crawley﻿

WR Juwan Johnson﻿

DL Malcolm Roach

﻿OL Derrick Kelly

Tampa Bay Buccaneers inactive players:

QB Ryan Griffin

WR Justin Watson

RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn

S Javon Hagan

G Earl Watford

TE Antony Auclair

DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Digital image of the Coronavirus.
State Health Department confirms first case of U.K. COVID variant in Louisiana
Biden plan would more than double minimum wage in Louisiana
Johnathan Rhodes
Bench warrant issued after suspect in 2020 battery of officer at hospital doesn’t show
More than 760,000 pounds of Hot Pockets have been recalled because of concerns they could...
Nestlé recalls 762,000 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets
Department of Health: Louisiana to receive 58,150 COVID-19 vaccine doses next week

Latest News

The slow start doomed the LSU-Alexandria women's basketball team, as it fell to LSU-Shreveport...
Slow start too much to overcome in loss to LSU-Shreveport
The Louisiana College men’s basketball team saw the defensive challenge of a team that averaged...
Wildcats Lock Down Concordia for Road Win
Many’s Terrence Williams commits to Ragin’ Cajuns
Many’s Terrence Williams commits to Ragin’ Cajuns
Running back Terrence Williams picked up his seventh offer from the Lamar Cardinals. (Source:...
Many’s Terrence Williams commits to Ragin’ Cajuns