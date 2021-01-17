Slow start too much to overcome in loss to LSU-Shreveport

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA Sports Information) - The slow start doomed the LSU-Alexandria women’s basketball team, as it fell to LSU-Shreveport 88-56 on Saturday afternoon at The Fort.

LSUS (8-0 overall, 3-0 RRAC) shot 57 percent in the first quarter and held LSUA to 16.7 percent en route to a 31-6 Pilots advantage after one. It was an uphill climb for the Generals after that.

Junior Maddie Scott dropped in four of her 13 in the opening period.

It was the first game for LSUA (1-4, 0-1) since Nov. 14, a comeback win in overtime at Xavier.

“Obviously it wasn’t the result we wanted,” LSUA Women’s Basketball Coach Bob Austin said. “Hats off to Shreveport, they’re a really good team.

“We are very excited to be back on the floor. We were able to play 5-on-5 on Friday for the first time since quarantining. We are going to continue to grow.”

LSUS shot 56.4 percent in the first half, going 4-of-5 from deep. One of the makes came in the closing seconds of the second quarter, as Taylor Jacob heaved a 3-pointer from just beyond half court to beat the buzzer.

“I think there were a little bit of nerves,” Austin said regarding his team’s slow start. “We played so many freshmen that with all the time off, it must have felt like their first game again.”

Jacob nearly collected a double-double with nine points and nine assists.

The shot gave the Pilots a 54-28 lead at halftime after LSUA had cut the deficit to 23, the closest it had been since the opening quarter.

LSUA’s leading scorer Kelsey Thaxton scored 10 of her game-high 20 points in the opening half. She also grabbed six of her team-high nine rebounds.

The Pilots cruised in the second half, as the Generals never brought the score closer than 21 in the second half.

After falling behind by 25 after the first quarter, LSUA was only outscored by two in quarters two and three. The Generals also held the Pilots to just 38 percent shooting in the second half and just 34 points.

In addition to Thaxton and Smith, junior Ciera Daniels also finished in double figures, scoring 16 points on 8-of-15 shooting.

For the game, LSUS shot 47.9 percent, while LSUA shot 34.4 percent, which is better than LSUS had been giving up. The Pilots shot 45 percent from 3-point land (9-of-20).

Fu’Tra Banks led the Pilots with 20 points and 12 rebounds while dishing out four assists as well.

LSUA continues its mini homestand with a visit from the University of the Southwest on Jan. 25. It will be the first of three meetings between the two schools, with the other two taking place on Feb. 4 and 6.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LSUA Sports Information. All rights reserved.