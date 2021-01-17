Stop the Violence, Alexandria chapter news conference preview

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With the increase of violence in Alexandria, a local organization is stepping up to make a difference. The Stop the Violence, Alexandria chapter works to stop violence and crime in communities. They’re holding a news conference to discuss crime on Monday, January 18, at 11:30 a.m. outside of Christian Love Baptist Church located at 3508 Hudson Boulevard in Alexandria.

Frederick Burgess is the president and Roosevelt L. Johnson is the vice president of Stop the Violence, Alexandria Chapter. According to Burgess and Johnson, the news conference is just the first step of many they’re taking to stop crime in Alexandria communities.

“We want your neighborhoods safe and Stop the Violence is going to work hard in our communities and in our city,” Johnson said. “We want all the officials to take note that we’ll be calling you to come and help, we’re going to meet with you, we’re going to talk to all the civic groups and we’re going to go throughout this entire city to get problems solved in every community and every neighborhood.”

The news conference is being held outdoors because of the pandemic.

“I want to help every child,” Burgess said. “I’m tired of seeing these young kids get killed by day by day. Enough is enough of this senseless violence. And something is going to have to be done and the only way we’re going to do things is we’re going to have to stand up and stand together and say enough is enough.”

Their goal is to get everyone involved to stop the violence happening around Alexandria.

“We are concerned about crime in our communities and neighborhoods,” Johnson said. “We want something done among all the citizens of our great city and of this parish because one of the things that we believe in is that people need to be involved.”

According to Johnson, it takes everyone to make a difference. He encourages people to say something to authorities when they see a crime happen.

“If you see a crime someone needs to do the time,” Johnson said. “That means have a watchful eye. If you see something call the Alexandria Police Department or the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Department and make a report.”

Johnson said Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at (318) 443-7867 to make reports.

“Don’t be afraid to say something when you see something because you want your communities and neighborhoods to be better and we want your communities and neighborhoods to be better,” Johnson said. “That’s why we’re having this event because we want to make a difference and we will make a difference in the lives of people in our community in the city.”

Johnson said the event is just one part of the Stop the Violence mission.

“Violence and crime hurts our city, communities and economics,” Johnson said. “It’s important to us. We’re going to be aggressive in getting our message out to the community over the next few months.”

According to Johnson, Stop the Violence wants to take communities back and, “take a bite out of crime”. The organization also wants families to have the support and help to get closure for those who’ve lost a loved one or have been through traumatic experiences.

“One of the things that’s important to me is being involved with the youth,” Johnson said. “It is very heartbreaking when you look at the news you hear about a lost one by seeing something tragic that has happened… it hits home.”

According to Burgess, the Stop the Violence organization was created to get kids off the street and into a positive environment like a gym to help them find out which direction they want to take in life.

“Mainly it is about education, and making sure they stay in school,” Burgess said. “And when they finish school, Stop the Violence is the organization to make sure do they want to go to college, the military or technical college.”

Burgess said leading the organization is personal.

“I want to see every young child have a future in their life,” Burgess said. “I want to see every young child, raise a family, have a wife and take care of their family responsibility.”

Burgess said Stop the Violence helps kids find jobs, keeps them in school and maintain grades which is something he personally does by checking on kids in school.

“It’s just going to be an event letting everybody know that we’re getting ready to contact pastors, elected officials, the sheriff, the chief of police and the mayor and letting them know how can we sit down around a table and figure this situation out… how can we solve these problems,” Burgess said.

According to Burgess, Stop the Violence, the Alexandria chapter was started in 2018. He said people are welcomed to come out to support but while following COVID-19 guidelines.

“I look at True Vine today they were out doing the prayer thing and that’s a good start,” Burgess said. “I want the community to get involved. I want to help these young kids. I really want to help them. I hate to see young kids get buried day by day. Kids ought to be burying their parents not the parents burying their kids.”

Burgess said making a difference starts with getting the message out. According to Burgess, there’s nothing for kids to do in Alexandria because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re going to have to sit around the table and figure out what can we do to solve these problems,” Burgess said. “What inspired me to start Stop the Violence is when I saw all these killings. And when I saw all these senseless killings, that I said, ‘I have to do something’.”

He was living in Baton Rouge at the time he was inspired to start the organization and witnessed several murders in one year.

“And I said, ‘I have to go back to my town and save my city’,” Burgess said.

According to Burgess violence isn’t just in Alexandria.

“It’s all over right now,” Burgess said. “It’s all over the state… all over the world. We’re here in Alexandria and we want to get something started to let people know we’re not sitting back… we’re trying to do something. I want people to realize Stop the Violence organization... it’s 2021 we’re about to start moving. I want to talk to young people. I want to see what their concerns are and how can I help them.”

