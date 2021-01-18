Advertisement

298 vaccine providers in all 64 parishes will receive COVID vaccine this week

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(KALB)
By LDH
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (LDH) - This week, 298 vaccine providers across the state will receive very limited doses of COVID vaccine. 

These providers – including 150 chain pharmacies, 112 independent pharmacies, 19 federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), 3 rural health clinics (RHCs), and an additional 14 healthcare sites – represent all nine public health regions and 64 parishes of the state.

While the state was able to resupply the majority of providers that received COVID vaccine doses last week, future distribution is dependent on vaccine made available to the state, among other factors. To stress, there is no guarantee that providers receiving vaccine this week will receive vaccine in the future. 

These vaccines will be available only for those in Phase 1B, Tier 1:

  • Persons ages 70 years or older
  • Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff
  • Urgent care clinic providers and staff
  • Community care clinic providers and staff
  • Behavioral health clinic providers and staff
  • Dialysis providers and clients
  • Home health service providers, direct support workers and recipients including people with disabilities over 16
  • Dental providers and staff
  • Ambulatory care providers and staff, including members of coroner, autopsy, or mortuary teams.
  • Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools

Participating providers must make available vaccine available to anyone who is eligible. Failure to do so will inform future decisions about distribution.   

LDH has published the list of participating providers, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov.

In addition, residents can call 211 to find a vaccine provider near them.

Eligible residents must contact a participating provider and make an appointment with them. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated. Do not arrive at a location without an appointment. LDH cannot make appointments for patients; only providers can.

The Louisiana Department of Health is coordinating the COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort in Louisiana. As more vaccines become available from the CDC, more individuals and groups will be offered a vaccination.

We want everyone to have the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID. We are confident that COVID-19 vaccines will be a critical tool in ultimately ending the pandemic.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LDH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Digital image of the Coronavirus.
State Health Department confirms first case of U.K. COVID variant in Louisiana
Biden plan would more than double minimum wage in Louisiana
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Johnathan Rhodes
Bench warrant issued after suspect in 2020 battery of officer at hospital doesn’t show
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens

Latest News

Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport...
Man allegedly hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to COVID-19
A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
WHO chief lambasts vaccine profits, demands elderly go first
The CDC reports at least 88 cases of a highly contagious coronavirus variant, first identified...
US death toll from COVID-19 could reach 500,000 by mid-February
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child