APD arrests two juveniles Sunday night on multiple charges

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department apprehended two juveniles Sunday night around 10 p.m. when police were dispatched to a shots fired call in the 2100 block of White Street. When officers arrived, they located two juveniles in possession of a firearm. During the investigation it was determined that the juveniles had attempted an armed robbery and committed two vehicle burglaries.

Juvenile Detectives were called out and both juveniles were charged with attempted armed robbery, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, illegal use of a weapon and two (2) counts of vehicle burglary.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

