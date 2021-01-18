Four turnovers end Saints’ playoff run

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four costly turnovers would cost the Saints a playoff game against the Bucs. The third time was the charm for Tampa Bay (they lost to New Orleans twice in the regular season), beating the Saints, 30-20.

Drew Brees threw an interception in the second quarter that resulted in a Tom Brady to Mike Evans, 3-yard touchdown. Jared Cook lost a fumble, turning into a Leonard Fournette 6-yard touchdown. That tied things up, 20-20.

The third turnover, Brees was picked by former LSU Tiger, Devin White. Tom Brady would capitalize with a 1-yard touchdown run.

Before the game, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Brees would retire at the end of the season.

Brees went 19-of-34 passing, 134 yards, a touchdown pass, with those three picks.

Brady finished the contest going 17-of-32 passing, 186 yards, and two touchdown passes.

One shining spot for the Saints, Tre’Quan Smith. He came off the injured reserve and promptly pulled in two touchdown receptions against the Bucs. TD reception No. 2 came courtesy of a Brees-Smith, 16-yard score.

A trick play resulted in Jameis Winston finding Smith for a 56-yard touchdown. Alvin Kamara took the snap, handed it to Winston, the former Buc did the rest. His scoring strike gave New Orleans the edge, 13-10.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.