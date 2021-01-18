Advertisement

Four turnovers end Saints’ playoff run

Drew Brees threw three interceptions in possibly his final game with the Saints. Derick E....
Drew Brees threw three interceptions in possibly his final game with the Saints. Derick E. Hingle/New Orleans Saints Pool Photo(Source: Derick E. Hingle)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four costly turnovers would cost the Saints a playoff game against the Bucs. The third time was the charm for Tampa Bay (they lost to New Orleans twice in the regular season), beating the Saints, 30-20.

Drew Brees threw an interception in the second quarter that resulted in a Tom Brady to Mike Evans, 3-yard touchdown. Jared Cook lost a fumble, turning into a Leonard Fournette 6-yard touchdown. That tied things up, 20-20.

The third turnover, Brees was picked by former LSU Tiger, Devin White. Tom Brady would capitalize with a 1-yard touchdown run.

Before the game, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Brees would retire at the end of the season.

Brees went 19-of-34 passing, 134 yards, a touchdown pass, with those three picks.

Brady finished the contest going 17-of-32 passing, 186 yards, and two touchdown passes.

One shining spot for the Saints, Tre’Quan Smith. He came off the injured reserve and promptly pulled in two touchdown receptions against the Bucs. TD reception No. 2 came courtesy of a Brees-Smith, 16-yard score.

A trick play resulted in Jameis Winston finding Smith for a 56-yard touchdown. Alvin Kamara took the snap, handed it to Winston, the former Buc did the rest. His scoring strike gave New Orleans the edge, 13-10.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Digital image of the Coronavirus.
State Health Department confirms first case of U.K. COVID variant in Louisiana
Biden plan would more than double minimum wage in Louisiana
Johnathan Rhodes
Bench warrant issued after suspect in 2020 battery of officer at hospital doesn’t show
More than 760,000 pounds of Hot Pockets have been recalled because of concerns they could...
Nestlé recalls 762,000 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets
Department of Health: Louisiana to receive 58,150 COVID-19 vaccine doses next week

Latest News

Here is the final list of inactive players for the New Orleans Saints in their playoff game...
New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The slow start doomed the LSU-Alexandria women's basketball team, as it fell to LSU-Shreveport...
Slow start too much to overcome in loss to LSU-Shreveport
The Louisiana College men’s basketball team saw the defensive challenge of a team that averaged...
Wildcats Lock Down Concordia for Road Win
Many’s Terrence Williams commits to Ragin’ Cajuns
Many’s Terrence Williams commits to Ragin’ Cajuns