Gov. Edwards to travel to Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

Gov. John Bel Edwards plans to travel to Washington, D.C. for the Inauguration.
By WAFB
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has announced on Monday, Jan. 18 he will be attending the Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C.

In a statement from Edwards, he said, I renew my commitment to my fellow Louisianans and my fellow Americans to continue working with the White House and the new President and Vice President to improve our state and our nation. Louisiana has struggled much over the past year, but our people are kind, strong, and resilient, and there is no task too big for us to tackle if we put aside our differences and work together.”

The Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be on Wednesday, Jan 20. The event is scheduled to start around 10:30 a.m.

