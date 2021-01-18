Junior League of Alexandria opens scholarships and grants applications

ALEXANDRIA, La. (JLA) - The Junior League of Alexandria (JLA) is seeking high school student applicants for up to five $1,000 scholarships to be presented to female high school seniors within Rapides Parish who have participated to an exceptional degree in volunteer activities.

JLA’s Scholarships for Seniors is a program to encourage volunteerism within the female teenage population of Rapides Parish. A student will be awarded a scholarship based on the number of volunteer hours, as well as the quality of the service performed.

Scholarship applications are available online at JLAlexandria.com/scholarships-for-seniors/. Deadline for scholarship applications is February 28, 2021 .

JLA is also seeking organizational grant applications for grants up to $2,500 to be presented to local community organizations that express a need in addressing women’s and children’s issues.

The Junior League of Alexandria Grants Program’s exclusive goal is to support other non-profit organizations in the community that are working in the League’s focus area by awarding them direct financial assistance.

JLA has afforded the grant committee the liberty to consider proposals for any legitimate need in addressing women’s and children’s safety and life skills issues. In receiving detailed narratives of other community efforts, the League is better able to keep its finger on the pulse of these issues. Not only interesting and impressive, these proposals foster networking and informational exchange opportunities that are vital to working efficiently and effectively.

The Grant Committee and the League as a whole look forward to learning about and assisting in many worthwhile efforts to enrich the lives of women and children in our community.

Grant applications are available online at JLAlexandria.com/grants. Deadline for grants applications is February 28, 2021.

For more information, the Junior League of Alexandria can be contacted by calling (318) 443-6975.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.