Lady Demons at UIW postponed for second time

Monday afternoon’s Northwestern State women’s basketball game at UIW has been postponed due to precautionary reasons resulting from COVID-19 concerns within the Cardinal program.(Source: NSU Sports Information)
By Brad Welborn
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Tx. (NSU Sports Information) – Monday afternoon’s Northwestern State women’s basketball game at UIW has been postponed due to precautionary reasons resulting from COVID-19 concerns within the Cardinal program.

The game, originally slated for Jan. 6, had already been rescheduled once due to COVID-19 concerns. It is the sixth time this season the Lady Demons have had a game affected by COVID-19.

NSU hosts Stephen F. Austin on Jan. 20 in its first home conference game and first game at Prather Coliseum in a month.

Visit www.nsudemons.com or follow @NSUDemonsWBB on Twitter for the latest information on Northwestern State women’s basketball.

Copyright 2021 NSU Sports Information. All rights reserved.

