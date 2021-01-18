LSU’s Boutte, Ricks named to FWAA All-America Team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and cornerback Eli Ricks were named to the Football Writers Association of America’s All-Freshman team that was announced on Monday, Jan. 18.

Both players wear the No. 1 jersey for the Tigers.

Boutte, a 6-foot, 185-pound pass-catcher from New Iberia, is the first receiver to be named to the Freshman All-American team by the FWAA. He led the Tigers in receiving yards with 735 yards on 45 catches. He scored five touchdowns.

Boutte had a record-setting game against Ole Miss, as he set the school and SEC single-game receiving record for yards with 308. He also caught 14 passes and recorded three touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown on a 45-yard catch and run in the Tigers’ 53-48 win.

Ricks, a 6-foot-2, 196-pound defensive back from California was named a Third Team All-American by the Associated Press back in December and led the SEC in interceptions with four, which is also tied for fifth in the FBS. Ricks started seven of the 10 games for the Tigers. He broke up five passes and had 20 total tackles.

He returned two interceptions for touchdowns. His first pick-six came in the Tigers’ 52-24 win against South Carolina. He returned it 45 yards for the score. The second pick that he housed was against Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask. He returned it 68 yards in the Tigers’ 37-34 upset win over the Gators.

In five of the past seven teams, at least one Tiger has been named to the FWAA Freshman All-American team.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.