Advertisement

LSU’s Boutte, Ricks named to FWAA All-America Team

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) and cornerback Eli Ricks (1)
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) and cornerback Eli Ricks (1)(Source: MG Miller and Gus Stark / LSU Athletics)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and cornerback Eli Ricks were named to the Football Writers Association of America’s All-Freshman team that was announced on Monday, Jan. 18.

Both players wear the No. 1 jersey for the Tigers.

Boutte, a 6-foot, 185-pound pass-catcher from New Iberia, is the first receiver to be named to the Freshman All-American team by the FWAA. He led the Tigers in receiving yards with 735 yards on 45 catches. He scored five touchdowns.

Boutte had a record-setting game against Ole Miss, as he set the school and SEC single-game receiving record for yards with 308. He also caught 14 passes and recorded three touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown on a 45-yard catch and run in the Tigers’ 53-48 win.

Ricks, a 6-foot-2, 196-pound defensive back from California was named a Third Team All-American by the Associated Press back in December and led the SEC in interceptions with four, which is also tied for fifth in the FBS. Ricks started seven of the 10 games for the Tigers. He broke up five passes and had 20 total tackles.

He returned two interceptions for touchdowns. His first pick-six came in the Tigers’ 52-24 win against South Carolina. He returned it 45 yards for the score. The second pick that he housed was against Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask. He returned it 68 yards in the Tigers’ 37-34 upset win over the Gators.

In five of the past seven teams, at least one Tiger has been named to the FWAA Freshman All-American team.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
APD arrests two juveniles Sunday night on multiple charges
Digital image of the Coronavirus.
State Health Department confirms first case of U.K. COVID variant in Louisiana
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Biden plan would more than double minimum wage in Louisiana
Johnathan Rhodes
Bench warrant issued after suspect in 2020 battery of officer at hospital doesn’t show

Latest News

As the basketball regular season goes deeper into district play, many of our local teams are...
Power ratings in high school basketball
As the soccer regular season inches closer to the end, many of our local teams are beginning to...
Latest power ratings in Louisiana high school soccer
LSU is close to naming Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen as its next defensive...
REPORT: LSU closing in on deal to name Saints assistant Ryan Nielsen as new defensive coordinator
Monday afternoon’s Northwestern State women’s basketball game at UIW has been postponed due to...
Lady Demons at UIW postponed for second time