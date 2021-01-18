Advertisement

Inauguration rehearsal evacuated after fire in homeless camp

People evacuate from the West Front of the U.S. Capitol during a rehearsal the 59th...
People evacuate from the West Front of the U.S. Capitol during a rehearsal the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.(Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Participants in a rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration were evacuated from the West Front of the Capitol on Monday on orders of security officials after a fire in a homeless encampment, officials said.

Those who had gathered for a walk-through, including a military band, were directed to head indoors and moved in the direction of a secure location inside the Capitol complex.

People involved in the rehearsal said security officials yelled “this is not a drill.”

Four law enforcement officials told The Associated Press there had been a blaze several blocks over and the rehearsal was evacuated in an abundance of caution. The Capitol complex and surrounding areas have been locked down after a riot there Jan. 6.

