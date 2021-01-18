Advertisement

REPORT: LSU closing in on deal to name Saints assistant Ryan Nielsen as new defensive coordinator

LSU is close to naming Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen as its next defensive coordinator.
LSU is close to naming Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen as its next defensive coordinator.(Credit: New Orleans Saints)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is close to naming Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen as its next defensive coordinator, according to a report by Jane Slater with NFL Network.

As indicated in his tweet, Ross Dellenger with Sports Illustrated pointed out the ties Nielsen has with LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

Nielsen has been the defensive line coach for the Saints for four seasons. According to his bio, he has a history of developing players on the professional and college levels and brings abundant experience to the position.

More to come.

