REPORT: LSU closing in on deal to name Saints assistant Ryan Nielsen as new defensive coordinator

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is close to naming Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen as its next defensive coordinator, according to a report by Jane Slater with NFL Network.

Played for Orgeron at USC and coached with him at Ole Miss. https://t.co/rdKJMrW4Uw — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 18, 2021

As indicated in his tweet, Ross Dellenger with Sports Illustrated pointed out the ties Nielsen has with LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

Nielsen has been the defensive line coach for the Saints for four seasons. According to his bio, he has a history of developing players on the professional and college levels and brings abundant experience to the position.

