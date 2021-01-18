Advertisement

Small Business owners invited to SU Ag Center, SBA webinar on PPP & EIDL Programs

By Southern University Ag Center
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (Southern University Ag Center) - The Southern University Ag Center has partnered with the U.S. Small Business Administration to host a webinar for small business owners to discuss the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program.

The virtual event, which will be held at 6 p.m. on Jan. 26, will provide participants with information on the PPP application process, participating lenders, requirements for the first and second draw applicants and covered periods and loan terms.

Participants will also receive information on the EIDL Program’s application period, businesses who are eligible for an EIDL advance, information on how to request reconsideration for the program, as well as information on how to address credit issues.

To register for the webinar, visit http://bit.ly/2XJVTw8.

