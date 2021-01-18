Advertisement

Vernon Parish holds virtual MLK Day celebration

By Corey Howard
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The pandemic continues to take its toll on society, but it did not stop people in Vernon Parish from celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Many people joined the celebration Monday morning on Facebook Live. Pastor Orin Grant, out of New Orleans, served as the keynote speaker.

Grant’s message focused on unity and equality.

“In these turbulent, tumultuous and troublesome times, the call for unity rings loud in our nation,” Grant said. “So here’s our path for humanity. Brothers and sisters, we have to go back to the old [and] simple cliché. One for all, and all for one.”

Dr. King would have turned 92 this year.

