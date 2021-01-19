Advertisement

Angola inmate dies following fight at penitentiary, officials say

Angola - Louisiana State Penitentiary
Angola - Louisiana State Penitentiary(Source: KSLA)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DOC) say they are investigating the death of an inmate at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

Authorities with DOC and the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office say they have launched a joint investigation into the matter.

Investigators say the deceased inmate, who they did not identify, was involved in a fight with another inmate in his cell around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16.

Correctional officers making routine rounds discovered the fight. The inmate died at the hospital, according to DOC.

Authorities say the other inmate involved in the fight is in investigative segregation at this time.

Officials say an autopsy will be performed on the deceased inmate this week. Possible criminal charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and the autopsy, according to DOC.

DOC officials say they are withholding the identities of the inmates at this time.

