Fatality confirmed after crop duster crash in Tensas Parish

(AP)
By KNOE Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TENSAS PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities are investigating a fatal plane crash in northern Tensas Parish. It happened on the afternoon of Jan. 19, 2021.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the plane was a crop duster. One fatality has been confirmed. There were no other occupants.

Tensas Parish Sheriff Rickey Jones said the plane crashed off of Highway 888. The Northeast Louisiana Ambulance Service, who got the call around 2:39 p.m., said the area was near Big Lake.

The plane was registered to Tensas Flying Service. The Federal Aviation Administration & National Transportation Safety Board are in route. They are leading the investigation.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.

