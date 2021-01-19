Advertisement

Ferriday’s Dare Rosenthal announces return to LSU, meaning entire O-line is back

LSU offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal (51) blocks a Mississippi St. Bulldogs defensive rusher...
LSU offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal (51) blocks a Mississippi St. Bulldogs defensive rusher during a game in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on September 26, 2020.(Source: Chris Parent/Chris Parent / LSU Athletics)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The final starter on the LSU offensive line, Dare Rosenthal, announced on Monday, Jan. 18, that he will be returning to play for the Tigers in 2021.

The sophomore offensive tackle from Ferriday, La. posted his plans on social media.

The 6-foot-7, 327-pounder played left tackle in seven of LSU’s 10 games in 2020. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron announced on Oct. 26 that Rosenthal had been suspended indefinitely. He was reinstated on Nov. 17 and played against Arkansas on Nov. 21.

Center Liam Shanahan, guards Ed Ingram and Chasen Hines, and right tackle Austin Deculus have all announced they will be returning to play on the offensive line next season.

