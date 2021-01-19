Advertisement

Jazz Fest 2021 will be held Oct. 8-17

FILE - In this Sunday, May 5, 2019, file photo, John Fogerty performs at the New Orleans Jazz...
FILE - In this Sunday, May 5, 2019, file photo, John Fogerty performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)(NBC15)
By Tiffany Baptiste
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A source confirms that the Jazz and Heritage Festival will be postponed until the fall.

This comes after French Quarter Festival organizers announced that the festival would be moving to the fall due to the pandemic.

Jazz Fest has been rescheduled scheduled for October 8‐17.

Quint Davis, Producer/Director of Jazz Fest, said, “We are all ready to get together again and share that special spirit that lives at Jazz Fest. It’s taking longer than we want, but we’ll all have our celebration when the time comes. Your health, along with the health of our musicians, food and crafts vendors, and all of the folks that work to make the magic happen, remains the priority as we plan the return of Jazz Fest.”

Both the French Quarter Festival and Jazz Fest were canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus.

