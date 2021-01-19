Louisiana State Capitol closed to the public Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/KALB/WVUE) - The Louisiana State Capitol will be closed to the public on Wednesday, Inauguration Day, out of an abundance of caution to help facilitate security.

Several law enforcement agencies in Louisiana, including the FBI, say they have found “no specific and substantiated threat to life or property” regarding the State Capitol or other government buildings. Officials say they are working closely to coordinate security protocols, ensure safety for protestors, staff, and the community.

Citizens are urged to report suspicious or suspected criminal activity by calling 911.

