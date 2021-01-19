Advertisement

LSU baseball announces 2021 schedule

LSU pitcher Jaden Hill (44)
LSU pitcher Jaden Hill (44)(Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2021 LSU baseball schedule has been released, including 10 three-game Southeastern Conference series. No. 7 LSU will play 28 games against teams ranked in the Collegiate Baseball preseason Top 50.

The Tigers will open the season at Alex Box Stadium on Friday, February 19 against Air Force to begin Military Appreciation weekend. LSU will also play Notre Dame and Louisiana Tech during the opening weekend.

LSU’s non-conference games feature games against UC Riverside, Oral Roberts, and UT San Antonio. The Tigers will also play all of Louisiana’s in-state Division I programs.

The 30-game SEC schedule begins with a weekend series against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on March 19. The Tigers will also host Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Arkansas, and Alabama. LSU will go on the road to face Tennessee, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Auburn, and Texas A&M.

LSU begins its full-squad preseason practice on Friday, Jan. 29. Information about tickets and seating capacity for Alex Box Stadium will be sent to season ticket holders later this week.

