CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Here is a list of final scores from soccer games from around Central Louisiana on Monday, January 18.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Grace Christian 2, Westminster 0

South Beauregard 7, Buckeye 0

Leesville 1, Grant 0

ASH 2, Natchitoches Central 0

Airline 2, Pineville 0

BOYS’ SOCCER

Glenmora 1, Grace Christian 0

Leesville 5, Grant 0

