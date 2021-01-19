Report: Aaron Glenn leaving Saints to become Lions defensive coordinator

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn is reportedly joining the Lions staff as defensive coordinator. Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network reported the news that a deal was coming soon.

Former Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell will reportedly be Detroit’s new head coach. Glenn and Campbell were both on the Saints staff since 2016.

Sean Payton’s staff has been the target of a lot of teams this hiring cycle. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is reportedly interviewing for the Eagles head coaching job. Payton nearly lost defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen to LSU, before bringing him back with a reported new contract and job title.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.