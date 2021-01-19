Advertisement

Report: Aaron Glenn leaving Saints to become Lions defensive coordinator

New Orleans Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn, left, works with New Orleans Saints cornerback...
New Orleans Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn, left, works with New Orleans Saints cornerback Keith Washington Jr. (38) during an NFL football training camp practice inside the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, La., Thursday, August 27, 2020. (AP Photo/David Grunfeld, Pool)(Source: David Grunfeld)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn is reportedly joining the Lions staff as defensive coordinator. Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network reported the news that a deal was coming soon.

Former Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell will reportedly be Detroit’s new head coach. Glenn and Campbell were both on the Saints staff since 2016.

Sean Payton’s staff has been the target of a lot of teams this hiring cycle. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is reportedly interviewing for the Eagles head coaching job. Payton nearly lost defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen to LSU, before bringing him back with a reported new contract and job title.

