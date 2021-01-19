REPORT: Ryan Nielsen to stay with Saints, was target for LSU DC

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU was close to naming Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen as its next defensive coordinator on Monday, Jan. 18, but a dispute had surfaced that presented problems with his contract with the Saints and him moving to the college ranks, according to a report by Jane Slater with NFL Network.

On Tuesday, it was reported by Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman, that Nielsen is remaining with the Saints as defensive line coach.

SOURCE: #Saints D-line coach Ryan Nielsen is remaining with New Orleans. He was a target for LSU’s defensive coordinator job. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 19, 2021

Slater later reported sources are telling her that the wording of Nielsen’s contract could block the move.

So this will get interesting. Apparently there is a dispute on whether the language of Nielsen’s contract will support the move to the college ranks. The #Saints are currently NOT signing off on this per sources. https://t.co/Wz6c9X5cn8 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 18, 2021

The Associated Press is reporting Nielsen has agreed in principle to accept the job, according to a person familiar with the situation. The report added the person spoke on condition of anonymity because some contractual details were still pending.

Nielsen has been the defensive line coach for the Saints for four seasons. According to his bio, he has a history of developing players on the professional and college levels and brings abundant experience to the position.

Nielsen has strong ties to LSU head coach Ed Orgeron. He played defensive tackle at USC under Orgeron from 1998-2001 and his first coaching job was as a volunteer assistant for Coach O at USC in 2002. Nielsen was the defensive line coach at Ole Miss from 2005-2007 when Orgeron was head coach.

The Tigers are searching for a replacement for Bo Pelini, who left after just one season in his second stint as defensive coordinator with the team. They interviewed former Cincinnati defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, who chose Notre Dame over LSU.

