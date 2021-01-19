Advertisement

Retired medical providers encouraged to volunteer as COVID-19 vaccinators

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(KALB)
By LDH
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (LDH) - To boost the speed of administering COVID-19 vaccines to the community, the Louisiana Department of Health is encouraging retired medical providers to help put shots in arms.

“We do not expect the vaccine to become widely available for the general public until spring or summer, but we are doing all we can now to make sure we are ready when that time comes,” said Dr. Sundée Winder, Interim Executive Director of the Bureau of Community Preparedness. “We appreciate qualified retired medical providers who are willing to join the effort to begin putting this pandemic behind us.”

Those eligible to volunteer include retired:

  • Physicians and osteopaths
  • Nurses
  • Pharmacists
  • Dentists
  • Paramedics and emergency medical technicians
  • Physician’s assistants

Work days and times will be flexible, with mornings, afternoons and evenings available. Personal protective equipment and training will be provided.

Those interesting in volunteering should email DHHEOC03@la.gov and designate their preferred work days, times and parish or parishes. Volunteers also should register with Louisiana Volunteers in Action (LAVA), the Department of Health’s volunteer database.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LDH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
APD arrests two juveniles Sunday night on multiple charges
Dr. David Holcombe
Dr. David Holcombe discusses U.K. COVID-19 variant in Louisiana
Cody Connell poses for a photo at the Capitol incident with his cousin Daniel Adams.
La. man and cousin arrested following Capitol incident
President-elect Joe Biden said he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as...
Biden administration to extend pause on student loan payments
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

LUNCH KID 1/19/21
LUNCH KID 1/19/21
A tiny satellite built by student researchers at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette was...
UL Lafayette students’ CAPE-3 satellite collecting data for NASA as it orbits Earth
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Jambalaya Forecast
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Jambalaya Forecast
Members of the Stop the Violence organization along with city officials and other members of...
‘Stop the Violence’ organization addressing crime in Alexandria