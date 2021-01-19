Advertisement

Salvation Army one step closer to breaking ground on new shelter

The new facility will be located at 1284 Murray Street in Alexandria
By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Salvation Army is one step closer to breaking ground on their new shelter, which will one day be housed at 1284 Murray Street.

For the last forty to fifty years, The Salvation Army has been located at 620 Beauregard Street in Alexandria.

But, because of plumbing and other issues, the non-profit began raising money to build a new shelter about four years ago.

The current facility, which only houses men, made it difficult for homeless women and children to find a place to stay. However, at the new shelter on Murray Street, there will be room for women and their children.

Corps Officer Tim Williford told KALB there will be 45 beds total. Twelve will be dedicated to women and their children, 16 dedicated to single women and 17 for male veterans.

Williford said having housing for the homeless, especially women and children, is crucial in Cenla.

“We know that there is a tremendous need in this community. We see the homeless, they come to us twice a day, every day, to be fed. So we see the women that come up in our feedings. I don’t think what a lot of people see though is that woman that’s spending the night in her car at a shopping center. I don’t think that sometimes people see women and their children that are sleeping in their cars at different places.”

Alexandria Salvation Army Corps Officer, Major Tim Williford

The new building costs a total of $4 million. So far, the Salvation Army has collected $2.5 million, and will get the rest from community support.

The shelter is in the design phase now, with hopes of breaking ground in the fall or early next year. Construction will take anywhere from six to nine months to complete.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
APD arrests two juveniles Sunday night on multiple charges
Dr. David Holcombe
Dr. David Holcombe discusses U.K. COVID-19 variant in Louisiana
Cody Connell poses for a photo at the Capitol incident with his cousin Daniel Adams.
La. man and cousin arrested following Capitol incident
President-elect Joe Biden said he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as...
Biden administration to extend pause on student loan payments
FILE: Registered nurse Cynthia Banada holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Miami...
REPORT: Where to find COVID-19 vaccines at local pharmacies

Latest News

FILE: Registered nurse Cynthia Banada holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Miami...
REPORT: Where to find COVID-19 vaccines at local pharmacies
Dr. Ben Close
Dr. Ben Close
Amaris Harris
Amaris Harris
Adam Jonson
Adam Jonson