Salvation Army one step closer to breaking ground on new shelter

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Salvation Army is one step closer to breaking ground on their new shelter, which will one day be housed at 1284 Murray Street.

For the last forty to fifty years, The Salvation Army has been located at 620 Beauregard Street in Alexandria.

But, because of plumbing and other issues, the non-profit began raising money to build a new shelter about four years ago.

The current facility, which only houses men, made it difficult for homeless women and children to find a place to stay. However, at the new shelter on Murray Street, there will be room for women and their children.

Corps Officer Tim Williford told KALB there will be 45 beds total. Twelve will be dedicated to women and their children, 16 dedicated to single women and 17 for male veterans.

Williford said having housing for the homeless, especially women and children, is crucial in Cenla.

“We know that there is a tremendous need in this community. We see the homeless, they come to us twice a day, every day, to be fed. So we see the women that come up in our feedings. I don’t think what a lot of people see though is that woman that’s spending the night in her car at a shopping center. I don’t think that sometimes people see women and their children that are sleeping in their cars at different places.”

The new building costs a total of $4 million. So far, the Salvation Army has collected $2.5 million, and will get the rest from community support.

The shelter is in the design phase now, with hopes of breaking ground in the fall or early next year. Construction will take anywhere from six to nine months to complete.

