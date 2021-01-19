Wildcats cancel game with Ozarks due to COVID-19 case in Eagles’ program

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Wildcats men’s basketball team has canceled its’ game with the Ozarks Eagles scheduled for Saturday, January 23 due to a positive COVID-19 case within the Eagles’ program.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, our game Saturday against Ozarks has been canceled @ASC_sports @d3hoops https://t.co/nq34lHWlOt — LC Men's Basketball (@LC_MBSK) January 19, 2021

Head coach and athletic director Reni Mason says that the team is waiting on its test results to determine if they will still play their game on Thursday, January 21 against UT-Dallas.

The women’s team will still play on Saturday against Ozarks’ women’s team.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.