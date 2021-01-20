Baton Rouge native designs VP Kamala Harris’ outfit for Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge native has a direct connection to the historic swearing-in of America’s first female vice president.

Christopher John Rogers, a New York fashion designer who graduated from Baton Rouge High School in 2012, designed the purple outfit Vice President Kamala Harris wore Wednesday, Jan. 20 as both she and President Joe Biden were sworn into office.

Fashion designer and Baton Rouge native Christopher John Rogers (Baton Rouge High School Foundation / WAFB)

Harris is the first woman in history to be elected as the vice president of the U.S., as well as the first African American and Asian-American vice president. She was sworn in as vice president at approximately 11:42 a.m. EST Wednesday.

According to the Baton Rouge High School Foundation, Rogers became the 2020 recipient of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA)’s American Emerging Designer of the Year Award.

