Bunkie’s Carlasia Fields scores 1,000 career points

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - Bunkie freshman guard Carlasia Fields reached a milestone in her young career by reaching 1,000 points against Menard on Friday, January 15.

Fields has been playing for Bunkie since she was in the seventh grade and has continued to be a scoring threat for the Lady Panthers.

“ I practice with my brother who helps me,” Fields said. “I just worked hard. I was excited and happy when I found out.”

Tuesday night against Rapides, Fields scored 30 points to add to her already illustrious career.

