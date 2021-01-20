Controlled demolitions taking place at Hard Rock site

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A second controlled demolition at the Hard Rock site is planned for Wednesday, Jan. 20.

“NOFD was advised by the contractors working for 1031 Canal Development LLC of the possibility of an additional controlled collapse today. Dust mitigation efforts are being handled by the contractor, and are currently underway,” a tweet from NOLA Ready said Wednesday afternoon.

The @NOLAFireDept has been advised by the contractors working for 1031 Canal LLC of the possibility of an additional controlled collapse today. This may produce a brief dust cloud in the area. Dust mitigation efforts are being handled by the contractor and are currently underway. pic.twitter.com/BGq6h89A7a — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) January 20, 2021

An initial demolition took place on Tuesday, officials say.

“There was a deliberate and controlled debris collapse at the Hard Rock site yesterday, which produced a brief dust cloud. NOFD was on-site and advised of the planned collapse. No one was injured, and this was done deliberately and in a controlled manner,” according to a spokesperson for City Hall.

