Controlled demolitions taking place at Hard Rock site

Officials are preparing a controlled demolition at the Hard Rock Hotel on Jan. 20.(Source: NOLA Ready via WVUE)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A second controlled demolition at the Hard Rock site is planned for Wednesday, Jan. 20.

“NOFD was advised by the contractors working for 1031 Canal Development LLC of the possibility of an additional controlled collapse today. Dust mitigation efforts are being handled by the contractor, and are currently underway,” a tweet from NOLA Ready said Wednesday afternoon.

An initial demolition took place on Tuesday, officials say.

“There was a deliberate and controlled debris collapse at the Hard Rock site yesterday, which produced a brief dust cloud. NOFD was on-site and advised of the planned collapse. No one was injured, and this was done deliberately and in a controlled manner,” according to a spokesperson for City Hall.

